Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,019 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 190.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 60,106 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 74,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coastal Financial

In other news, EVP Jonathan E. Sand sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $74,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,155.65. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $109,695.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,544.50. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,921 shares of company stock worth $4,159,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCB shares. Hovde Group upped their price target on Coastal Financial from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $79.59.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $185.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

