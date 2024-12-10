Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Position Increased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Valence8 US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NKTR opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

