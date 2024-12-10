Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 453.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,723 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $697.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.84. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

