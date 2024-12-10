Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $361,000 in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 468.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

BATS NEAR opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.