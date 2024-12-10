MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 77.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 98,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 43,009 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 9,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $57,097.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,231,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,388,516.32. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,773,722 shares of company stock worth $11,573,438. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLUE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLUE

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.