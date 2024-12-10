6,167 Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 45,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

VRNS opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 0.80. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $148.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other Varonis Systems news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $2,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,540,252.64. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $4,905,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,096,912.60. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

