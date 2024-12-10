Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 224.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 513,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,878,000 after purchasing an additional 68,579 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,323,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,725,000 after purchasing an additional 141,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $165.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $118.48 and a one year high of $173.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,249.02. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.