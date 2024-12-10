American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Lowered by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,264 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $150.68.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.