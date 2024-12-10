Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,300 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 167.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067,733 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $73,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,817 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 1,150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,684,505 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,761 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,063 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,179,000 after purchasing an additional 917,689 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 53.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,868 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $41,364,000 after buying an additional 822,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 71.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,512,548 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after buying an additional 632,353 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TRIP shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TRIP opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

