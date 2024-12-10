Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 2,532 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 219.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth $2,553,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 57.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.25.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $247.33 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.42 and a 52 week high of $263.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

