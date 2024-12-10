Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE GMED opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $87.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $625.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $4,801,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,318.24. This trade represents a 25.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,730,350. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

