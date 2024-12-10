Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $500,058.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,201.12. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $1,055,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,236.54. This represents a 54.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RYAN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.19. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

