Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Maximus by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 4.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 224.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 344 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 201.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $163,016.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at $484,841.61. The trade was a 25.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.03.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

