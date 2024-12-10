Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 236,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,667 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 177,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 37,876 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $45.84.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,562.76. The trade was a 19.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Wilson purchased 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,226.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,226. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

