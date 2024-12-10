24,500 Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.16% of Dine Brands Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 383.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 3.1 %

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.73. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $52.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DIN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DIN

Dine Brands Global Profile

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.