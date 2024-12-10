Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 188.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth $272,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,823,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

CWT stock opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.55 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $50,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,231. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

