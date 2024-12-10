TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Price Performance

TNET stock opened at $92.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $134.67.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TNET

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $32,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,471.93. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $218,155.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,396.18. This trade represents a 6.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,533 shares of company stock worth $418,629. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.