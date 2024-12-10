Verition Fund Management LLC Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 330.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,237.38. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

