Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,585 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,158.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 559.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 105.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.58.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP stock opened at $189.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.95. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.54. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

