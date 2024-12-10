Verition Fund Management LLC Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,152,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,489,000 after buying an additional 1,538,056 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,744,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,074,000 after acquiring an additional 114,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,462,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,549,000 after purchasing an additional 224,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,454,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,168,000 after purchasing an additional 250,712 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,510.40. This trade represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average of $95.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.90%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

