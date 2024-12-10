Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,365 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE MC opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 452.83%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

