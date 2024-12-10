23,199 Shares in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,904,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,178,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,653,000 after buying an additional 698,712 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,259.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 322,942 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $10,587,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,565,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %
TARS stock opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.