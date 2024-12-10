23,199 Shares in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,904,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,178,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,653,000 after buying an additional 698,712 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,259.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 322,942 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $10,587,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,565,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

TARS stock opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.