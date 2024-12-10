DSS, Inc. Holds 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) recently conducted its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders on December 4, 2024. A significant turnout was observed with a total of 5,530,370 shares of common stock, amounting to 78.25% of the aggregate shares eligible to vote as of the record date of October 9, 2024, being represented either in person or through valid proxies at the meeting.

During the meeting, stockholders voted to elect Ambrose Chan Heng Fai, José Escudero, Wai Leung William Wu, Tung Moe Chan, Hiu Pan Joanne Wong, Shui Yeung Frankie Wong, and Lim Sheng Hon Danny as directors of the company until the subsequent annual shareholder meeting.

Furthermore, the appointment of Grassi & Co. Certified Public Accountants, P.C. as the independent registered public accounting firm for DSS, Inc. for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, was also ratified by the stockholders.

Additionally, the compensation of the named executive officers received approval on an advisory basis. The voting results for these matters indicated strong support from the stockholders, reflecting a positive outlook on the company’s leadership and financial stewardship.

Following the successful meeting, DSS, Inc. officially disclosed the outcome in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, underscoring the strong shareholder participation and endorsement of key corporate decisions.

As per the filing, Jason Grady, the Interim Chief Executive Officer of DSS, Inc., signed off on the Current Report on Form 8-K on behalf of the company, in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The engagement and decisions made during the meeting reflect the commitment of the company to responsible corporate governance and transparent communication with its shareholders.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

