Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 135.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1,507.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.19.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $765.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

