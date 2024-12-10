Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,036 AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of AnaptysBio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 700.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 444.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In other news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 8,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $347,230.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $279,536.40. This represents a 55.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $487,700.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,333.04. This represents a 72.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,440 shares of company stock valued at $892,936 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AnaptysBio from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

AnaptysBio stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Further Reading

