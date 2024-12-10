Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Announces Resignation and Appointment in Recent Board Changes

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) saw a recent change in the composition of its board, according to a recent 8-K SEC filing. Ms. Peggy A. Murphy resigned from her position as Corporate Secretary on December 6, 2024. Ms. Murphy had served in this role since December 1998.

In response to Ms. Murphy’s resignation, the Board of Directors swiftly appointed Ms. Jennifer Pickering to take over the position of Corporate Secretary, effective the same date. Jennifer M. Pickering, 46, has a robust background in Human Resources, having joined Espey as the Chief Human Resources Officer in April 2024. Before her new role as Corporate Secretary, she held the position of Assistant Corporate Secretary at Espey. Prior to joining Espey, Ms. Pickering held significant roles at GlobalFoundries, a global semiconductor manufacturer, where she served in various HR leadership positions.

Moreover, the Annual Meeting of Stockholders for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was also convened on December 6, 2024. At this meeting, stockholders of the company elected Carl Helmetag and David O’Neil to the Board of Directors as the Class A Directors for a three-year term until the 2027 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified.

The voting results from the Annual Meeting showed substantial support for the newly elected directors. Carl Helmetag received 1,263,867 votes for, with 315,408 votes withheld, and 1,195,880 broker non-votes. David O’Neil garnered 1,563,678 votes for, with 15,598 votes withheld, and 1,195,879 broker non-votes.

Furthermore, at the Annual Meeting, the proposal to ratify the appointment of Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C. as Espey’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, gained approval. The votes tallied with 2,286,638 in favor, 8,682 against, 46,181 abstentions, and 433,654 broker non-votes.

The changes within Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s board reflect a proactive approach to board governance and management transitions, setting a course for continued development and strategic direction within the company.

