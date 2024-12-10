Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Calavo Growers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 40.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 6.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $470.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 0.58. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

