Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Stake Decreased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 89.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,472 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dillard’s by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Dillard’s by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DDS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of DDS opened at $437.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.19 and its 200-day moving average is $397.89. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.00 and a 12-month high of $476.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $25.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.57%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

