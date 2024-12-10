Verition Fund Management LLC Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 922.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.27. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $61.16 and a 12-month high of $85.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.67.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.22 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

