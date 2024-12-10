Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 2,218 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 60.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.92 and a beta of -3.41.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

