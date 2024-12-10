The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stake Lifted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Western Union by 52.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Western Union by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 31.1% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 1,189.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 120.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

