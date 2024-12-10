Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNA. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,019,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,541,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

DNA opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.