Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 13,586 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 65.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,260 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 62.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,259,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,208 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,996,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 32.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,765,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,768,000 after buying an additional 675,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,150,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,421,000 after buying an additional 565,263 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KD opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.20, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $35.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

