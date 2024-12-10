Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 50.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 22.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Symbotic by 19,307.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $660,896.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,188 shares in the company, valued at $990,084.48. This trade represents a 40.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $56,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,113.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,878 shares of company stock worth $1,340,556. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYM

Symbotic Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.83 and a beta of 1.73. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.