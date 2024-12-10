Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

