Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 6,377 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 71.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 64.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,234,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,357,000 after purchasing an additional 482,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $90.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

