Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stock Position Lifted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 310.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 114,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 44,264 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 20.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 545,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,092 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2,302.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,048 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BNL opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.10. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.47 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 152.63%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

