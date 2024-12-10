Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,043 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $43,280,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,559,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,071,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 380,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,885.89, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.68. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $457,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,173.32. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $98,728.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,746.74. The trade was a 37.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,880 shares of company stock worth $1,734,219. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

