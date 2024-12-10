Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $805,000 Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Rentokil Initial by 403.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 214,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 145,528 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Rentokil Initial by 165.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the third quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial during the second quarter worth about $870,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

RTO opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $34.07.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

