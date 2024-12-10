Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229,287 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZG. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,248,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $11,351,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 164.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 111,743 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $4,524,000. Finally, Selkirk Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selkirk Management LLC now owns 320,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $172,696.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at $172,696.86. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $235,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,649 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,026. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,140 shares of company stock worth $11,955,195 in the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.12.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.47 and a beta of 2.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $83.67.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.45 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

