Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth $1,640,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth $33,148,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Rubrik by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 248,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 49,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at about $323,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBRK shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Rubrik from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In related news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $481,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,500 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 423,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,564. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 574,912 shares of company stock valued at $22,673,114.

Rubrik Stock Up 20.4 %

RBRK opened at $64.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubrik Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

