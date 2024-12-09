Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Announces Unconditional Approval from European Commission for Acquisition by Novo Holdings

Catalent, Inc. (“Catalent”) and Novo Holdings A/S (“Novo Holdings”) jointly announced today the unconditional approval granted by the European Commission (EC) for the pending acquisition transaction where Novo Holdings will acquire Catalent. The companies expect the transaction to conclude by the end of the calendar year 2024, pending the fulfillment of customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances.

In a press release issued on December 6, 2024, Catalent’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Alessandro Maselli, expressed gratitude for the progression of the transaction, emphasizing the positive outlook for Catalent as a private entity supported by Novo Holdings. The companies see this approval as a significant step towards the successful completion of the acquisition, marking a forward movement in creating value for stakeholders and enhancing outcomes for both companies’ customers and patients.

The transaction, set to be finalized later this year, will be subject to standard closing requirements. These include obtaining necessary regulatory approvals and fulfilling the set conditions for closure.

Catalent’s financial advisors for this acquisition were Citi and J.P. Morgan, while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal advisor to Catalent. Novo Holdings was guided by Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as its financial advisor, with legal advice provided by Goodwin Procter LLP, Linklaters LLP, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP, and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.

About Catalent, Inc.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is a globally recognized leader in assisting pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health partners in optimizing product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients across the globe. With a robust presence in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent is a premier industry ally for personalized medicines, consumer health brand extensions, and blockbuster drugs.

About Novo Holdings A/S

Novo Holdings is an asset management and investment enterprise responsible for managing the assets and wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The company aims to enhance public health and societal sustainability through generating long-term returns on the assets under the Novo Nordisk Foundation’s care.

This news release may include forward-looking statements and historical data regarding Catalent and Novo Holdings. These statements are based on existing expectations and may vary if underlying assumptions are incorrect or unforeseen risks materialize. The companies do not commit to disclosing updates or changes to these forward-looking statements unless required by future events or circumstances.

Contact Information:

Investor Contact – Catalent: Paul Surdez, +1 (732) 537-6325, investors@catalent.com

Media Contact – Catalent: Laura Hortas, +1 (609) 240-7025, media@catalent.com

Novo Holdings Media Contacts: Marie-Louise Jersin, Dora Gonzalez, novoholdingsmedia@novo.dk

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Catalent’s 8K filing here.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

