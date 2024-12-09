Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 170,856 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 404.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,856 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,649,251.65. The trade was a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,713.40. This represents a 24.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.6 %

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $42.69 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $51.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.