Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $13.01 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $13,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 19.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $792,440.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,953,341.12. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total transaction of $16,815,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,973,789.90. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,126,596. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $741.67 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $762.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2,746.93, a P/E/G ratio of 92.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $617.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.04.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.68.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

