Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 152,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

