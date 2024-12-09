Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.92%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

