Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $158,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,969,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $98,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,857 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 440,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 190,996 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 340,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 64,586 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the third quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,041,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 124,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 322,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.1 %

WBA opened at $8.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

