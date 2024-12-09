Morgan Stanley Cuts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $16.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

FL stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,589 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 25.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 116.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

