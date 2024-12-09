Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 85.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 16.0% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AppFolio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $263.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 0.86. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $274.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
APPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.
View Our Latest Report on AppFolio
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $631,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,279.80. This represents a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total value of $1,202,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,559.84. The trade was a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,961 shares of company stock valued at $5,893,982 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.
AppFolio Profile
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AppFolio
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.