Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 85.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 16.0% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $263.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 0.86. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $274.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.26. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.

View Our Latest Report on AppFolio

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $631,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,279.80. This represents a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total value of $1,202,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,559.84. The trade was a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,961 shares of company stock valued at $5,893,982 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.