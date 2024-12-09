Centiva Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $74.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $363,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,342.40. This represents a 12.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $769,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,292.84. This represents a 15.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,914 shares of company stock worth $7,998,745. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

